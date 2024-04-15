Military funeral conducted for 22 unaccompanied service members

FERNLEY—The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted its unaccompanied service in March for 22 service members at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Each ceremony includes a three-round volley, a tolling bell for each veteran and the playing of “Taps.” The Patriot Guard Riders paraded the colors from the columbarium wall to the pavilion to begin each service. The Nevada Army National Guard provided an honor guard.

The services represented were four from the U.S. Air Force, eight from the Army, four from the Marine Corps and six from the Navy. Attendees were informed every gravestone at NNVMC tells a story to the thousands of visitors who visit the cemetery during the year.

The next unaccompanied service is in late April.

The military members were honored: