Greater Nevada Field gets renovated, adds new digital screens

Star Wars night with the Reno Aces in 2023. Erick Marks / This Is Reno
The Reno Aces this week announced the addition of two 100-foot-long digital screens to the suite-level facias along Greater Nevada Field’s first and third base lines. 

Aces officials said there have been multiple construction projects throughout the 15-year-old facility. Improvements cost more than $4 million, and the new digital screens are larger and have better resolution.

“We look at every avenue to elevate the fan experience and create lasting memories that resonate far beyond the ninth inning,” Aces General Manager and COO Chris Phillips said. “Embracing cutting-edge technology with the addition of these digital video boards, our facility continues to undergo a transformation that will provide Aces fans the finest entertainment in the region for many more seasons.”

Phillips added that the new digital boards will enhance the fan experience for any event at Greater Nevada Field with improved motion graphics, in-depth statistics and scoreboard information.

The Reno Aces will open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on March 29, 2024. They will debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2, hosting the Sacramento River Cats. 

