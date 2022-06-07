Five events to check out: Midweek music and mutants

It was a pleasure writing this week’s “five events” column, in part because there are so many events to choose from – unlike this time last year – and also because our newsletter editor’s latest play is finally opening. Shameless plug for Mrs. Peacock in Brüka Theatre’s production of Clue.

This week’s picks are just a small sampling of what’s out there to enjoy, so be sure to check the calendar for other options. And, now that COVID-19 is back to spreading around the community at a fast clip, consider masking up and be sure to check event details for coronavirus restrictions.

Music is back at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch, this week with the Babylon By Bus Summer Tour. The show includes Stephen Marley and Skip Marley, a son and grandson of the legendary Bob Marley. It’s a Tuesday night show starting at 7 p.m. Get tickets and details here. Remember how last week was Reno Food Week? Sparks is not going to be left out. This week is Sparks Food Week, June 8-15, and it’s basically the same, but with different zip codes and a few different restaurants. If you haven’t been to The Coney, now’s your chance. Anyone else have their mom repeatedly throw out cassettes from The Violent Femmes? Yeah, there’s a bit of nostalgia to this show, Wednesday at Virginia St. Brewhouse with opener Deap Vally. If you didn’t get to experience this band in their heyday, come to hear their “unlikely combination of acoustic instruments and seething bile” with songs that are “a groundbreaking collection of tuneful angst.” Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation has teamed up with Nevada Humanities to offer a series of nature walks with naturalists and humanities experts at local parks. Humanities in the Park “introduces northern Nevada residents to their outdoor environment and encourages exploration and re-imagination of the outdoors through the lens of human connection and creation.” Thursday’s location is Damonte Ranch Park at 1950 Steamboat Parkway. In recent months we’ve been seeing friends post photos to social that involve a ridiculously oversized (think monster tires) stretch limo with a roof rack. It’s insta-worthy, but maybe just for stories. We’re expecting more insta-worthy motor creations at Saturday’s Mutant Vehicle Show n Shine at the Sands Regency. There are already a few known mutants on the roster including Red Rooster, USS Nevada, Yabba Dabba and Fjörgyn. Get details here.

View all events in our calendar. Add an event here.