Special Olympics Nevada receives $5,000 donation from health and wellness solutions company, GOLO (sponsored)

GOLO, the pioneering wellness solutions company with facilities in Las Vegas, announced a $5,000 donation to support Special Olympics Nevada. The funds will provide for a range of programming, including athlete health, nutrition, and fitness education initiatives. The donation also reflects GOLO’s ongoing commitment to supporting community-based health and wellness initiatives throughout the state of Nevada.

“We’re thrilled to continue our support for the critical role that Special Olympics Nevada plays in the lives of families in the local community,” says Jennifer Brooks, President, GOLO, LLC. “From providing year-round training and competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities to advocating for regular health care for their athletes, we applaud the dedication and commitment of their team.”

Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports, education, leadership, and athlete health. SONV offers community sports in 12 counties throughout the state. SONV also supports students in 113 schools through the Schools Partnership Program. Its Healthy Athletes program provides access to much-needed screenings and education, which improves health and fitness outcomes for people with intellectual disabilities.

“Support from companies such as GOLO is vital in allowing us to continue to provide health and nutrition programs to Nevadans with intellectual disabilities, a population that is at a higher risk for health problems yet are denied or lack access to services,” said Terrence Thornton, executive director of Special Olympics Nevada. “Our Healthy Athletes program has discovered undetected health problems in our athletes, alleviated pain, and provided health services that otherwise would not be available.”

With logistics and distribution facilities in Las Vegas, NV, GOLO empowers individuals and communities by helping them take control of their health and wellness. Click here to learn more about our charitable giving initiatives.

For more information on Special Olympics Nevada, please visit www.sonv.org.

