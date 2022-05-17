Five events to check out this week: Bagpipes and beauty edition

There are not one, not two, not three, but at least four walks this week to learn more about yourself, nature, art and the wondrous beauty of the Truckee River.

The sound of bagpipes just might be heard on Fourth Street as the Northern Nevada Celtic Celebration is scheduled for Saturday. It’s a celebration of Irish, Scottish and Celtic culture, music, food and drink.

Our calendar is also jam-packed with dozens of performances – from “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Pioneer Center to Yngwie Malmsteen, Modest Mouse and 311 making appearances in the Biggest Little City. Here are five recommended events. Most are free to attend.

The Chonks, Unexplainable Cattle Mutilations and TBA at the Holland Project. With names like that perhaps some explanations are in order. Nevertheless, Chonks are described as “very musical, very punk rock.” Only at The Holland Project.

The Sparks Art Walk is back and will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Four professional chalk-art artists will be making art from stories from the public, focusing on an older generation. Northern Nevada Neighbor Network will also be on hand to facilitate conversations and dialogue. Information.

Nature Walk at Mayberry Park Thursday evening. Nevada Humanities, in partnership with Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation, is launching Humanities in Nature. The series introduces northern Nevada residents to their outdoor environment and encourages exploration and reimagination of the outdoors through the lens of human connection and creation. Details.

Northern Nevada Celtic Celebration. There will be food trucks, Celtic organization tents and performers in the shared parking lot of Black Rabbit Mead Company, Lead Dog Brewery and Nevada Sunset Winery. It’s on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Truckee River walk on Saturday. An educational river walk is being hosted by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful. It starts on the west end of the lawn (by the picnic table) at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. It features interactive storytelling, a walk along the Truckee River and will end with an optional one-hour cleanup. Learn more.

