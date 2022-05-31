Five events to check out: Food, fur and corsets

Look out for bikes, motorbikes and people who may be too crazy to need bikes this weekend. Three local events are taking to the roadways, including America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride, Street Vibrations Spring Rally and Reno-Tahoe Odyssey.

For those who opt out of those specialized events, there are plenty of other events on this week’s calendar that don’t require a lot of exercise or leather. Here are five events to check out:

Wednesday kicks off Reno Food & Drink Week, so whatever other events you decide to take in, consider adding in a stop at a locally-owned restaurant or bar to fuel for your fun. Organizers from Hungry in Reno said they hope locals try out new places during the week to revisit throughout the year. Organizers of the Biggest Little Furcon invite locals to come to the annual furry convention to “see what all the fuss is about.” Or what all the fur is about. The event, Thursday through Sunday at GSR, includes panels, a marketplace and other events. Get details and ticket information here. Jack White’s The Supply Chain Issues Tour is at Reno Events Center on Friday and it’s a little bit of nostalgia – and not because we’ve loved him since The White Stripes. It’s a phone free show, which means you get to focus on the music and enjoy the moment. It’s SO 1992. Tickets are still available. Get details here. The Sparks Museum & Cultural Center hosts The Great Victorian Artisans Fair this weekend at Memorial Park (around the museum from Victorian Avenue) and inside. The event includes food, live music, handmade crafts and, fortunately, no requirement to wear a corset. Rancho San Rafael Park is turning 40 years old this week, which has nothing to do with the Plein Air Paint Out Amongst the Perennials but seemed newsworthy so we’re dropping it in. The Paint Out takes place June 4 in the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and is for local artists – or aspiring artists – to paint from 9 a.m. to noon. Youth ages 7-12 can get free art instruction, and people who just want to watch can wander the gardens to see the creative process while listening to live music.

