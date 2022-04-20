KPS3 announces Julie Ardito as Vice President, Public Relations (sponsored)

KPS3, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has named veteran communications professional, Julie Ardito, APR, as vice president, public relations, bringing three decades of strategic marketing expertise to the agency.

Ardito will lead communications and public relations for the firm, advancing the growth and diversification of KPS3’s PR division. Ardito and her team will continue to service local, regional and national clients building on the agency’s award-winning public relations programs and initiatives to stakeholders across a variety of industries.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Julie at the helm of our PR offering,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO. “Her leadership, proven track record and awesome attitude is the perfect addition to an already stellar team of public relation professionals.”

“KPS3 has an excellent reputation for innovative and impactful work that not only achieves client goals, but elevates their brands through customized communications and public relations,” said Ardito. “I’m thrilled to be joining the agency at this pivotal time in the growth of its public relations services and team.”

Ardito most recently served as senior director, advancement and engagement at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, progressing the organization’s brand reputation, visibility and engagement with key audiences. Prior to that, she was principal of Julie Ardito Public Relations where she provided corporate communications, media relations, crisis communications and other services to a diverse client base. In her career, she held positions as director of community affairs and constituent services for Governor Brian Sandoval, as director of public relations for the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) and as senior vice president for the Rose/Glenn Group.

Ardito holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno and earned her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). She is a recipient of the PRSA Sierra Nevada Chapter’s Gold Spike Award and has received Outstanding Service Awards from the University of Nevada Alumni Association and the College of Engineering for her professional service.

