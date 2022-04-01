It’s more than beer at Beer NV

We’re all after that quintessential neighborhood bar—the one with a good atmosphere, plenty of drink options and a friendly staff to help us shrug off the stress of a long work day. For many in south Reno, that place is Beer NV, a beer-focused bar in the South Creek Retail Center that boasts 60 beers and ciders on tap, plus other favorites.

Located across from Squeeze In, Beer NV has long been one of the mainstays of the complex. As businesses have come and gone, Beer NV with its long wooden bartop, full bar and extensive outdoor patio, has continued to welcome locals and visitors with open arms and a full glass of brew.

Perhaps the best part of visiting Beer NV is the sheer number of choices when it comes to what to drink. The tap list serves a consistent line-up of local favorites as well as those from out of town. You can get the big names like Firestone Walker, Pizza Port and Deschutes as well as the best from our neighborhood breweries like Alibi Aleworks, 10 Torr, Lead Dog, IMBīB, The Brasserie, The Depot and Brewer’s Cabinet.

A long bar, a long line of taps, and electronic menu boards are the heart of Beer NV. Image: Scott Chandler Productions / Beer NV

The knowledgeable staff will help point you in the right direction if you’re feeling overwhelmed, or feel free to grab a taster and sort through personal favorites yourself. A couple of tips: anything from The Brewing Lair (a Blairsden outpost) or High Water (from Lodi) won’t disappoint—of course in addition to anything brewed in Reno.

While beer takes center stage here, it’s not the only draw. In addition to the location and gorgeous patio, which is easily one of our favorites on a summer night, catching up with friends under a string of twinkly lights, the bar serves up specialty cocktails, a small sampling of wines and an impressive social calendar.

A small chalkboard on the left side of the bar announces specialty drinks at a low-low price, and another board above the bar features a few wines, as well. The wine offerings aren’t robust, but there are always a few options to please both white and red drinkers.

If you’re looking for a beer with a kick, we recommend ordering a Party Radler, but only if you’re ready for a good time. This concoction is made with a base of Radler beer and a shot of vodka dropped in.

The only thing Beer NV doesn’t serve is grub, but they have a friendly policy when it comes to eating in. Grab dinner to-go from one of the local eateries and enjoy it at your seat inside Beer NV.

A daily happy hour gives you every excuse needed to drop in from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon-2 p.m. on weekends. During these hours, pints, house and well cocktails and wine are all $2 off.

Keep an eye on the online events calendar for more excuses, from beer and taco festivities to nail-biting trivia nights that get pretty competitive (and come with prizes). Regardless of the event—or if there isn’t one at all—it’s worth stopping in for a cold drink and good company any day of the week.

