Brewer’s Cabinet celebrates 10 years in business

Heard of Dirty Wookie beer? Then you know Brewer’s Cabinet Brew Pub.

The brewery opened in 2012 offering its popular beers in a quaint setting in the Riverwalk district. It quickly became a favorite spot for all sorts of groups from college students looking for an inexpensive meal to families wanting a patio dining seat and a cold beer.

Since its inception, expansion has been the name of the game. In 2018, the BC Taproom opened next door offering a 21+ spot for those looking to toss back a few without the need for a meal to go with it.

With the 10-year anniversary, Brewer’s Cabinet released both a Bourbon Barrel-aged Dirty Wookie (8.5%) and Triple IPA Apparition (11%) to celebrate.

While beer is the cornerstone of the establishment, a small kitchen turns out home cooking seven days per week. It’s the type of place you can nosh on Onion Rings and Beer Battered Fried Pickles before diving into an Average Joe Burger served on a brioche or pretzel bun, or a BLTA, a step-up from your traditional bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwich with the addition of avocado spread, garlic aioli and the option to add a fried egg.

While most of the menu is made up of bar favorites like pulled pork, chicken sandwiches and tri-tip, the Brisket Bahn Mu offers a twist, prepared using Asian roasted garlic miso smoked brisket and topped with shredded cabbage, season miso aioli, pickled carrots and jalapenos and a Korean gochujang sauce that is both spicy and sweet before its finished with cilantro.

Every dish comes with a side of fries but it’s really easy to upgrade to garlic fries, sweet potato fries, a side salad or soup for an additional charge. You can also get sandwiches and burgers made your way with a brioche bun, pretzel bun, French roll or as a wrap. Plus, gluten-free options for those who need (or want) them.

It’s clear you’ll want to wash down all of that food with a beer—or two (at least). We’ve already made mention of the new debuts and the famous Dirty Wookie (7.2%), but that’s not all Brewer’s Cabinet is known for. The Arlington Avenue business serves a killer blonde ale dubbed Tahoe Beer (5.5%, that you’ve likely seen in cans around town) and a Kolsch named appropriately Wolf Pack Ale (4.9%).

For those that crave an IPA, Mon Dunes Hazy IPA (7.5%) is a popular choice, but there’s also the White Noise IPA (7.9%) and Side Effects IPA (7.1%). My personal favorite is the Tahoe Amber Ale (6.4%), a red ale that is well-balanced and offers up flavors of toffee.

All that and we haven’t even touched on the wine and cocktail menu, boasting flavorful concoctions that go beyond your basic bar beverages. If you like mezcal, the smoky Mezcal Paloma is sure to quench your thirst with a tajin rim and fresh squeezed grapefruit juice while the Wild Strawberry uses a base of vodka before adding in the sweet with lemon juice, strawberry puree and a splash of Sprite.

If you come for breakfast, order up a BC Bloody Mary or a mimosa. Plus, fun mocktails and sodas for the kids or those looking to sip something refreshing without the alcohol.

Details 475 S. Arlington Ave. Reno, Nev. 89501

(775) 348-7481

Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tap Room & Gift Shop hours vary Website