Old school: Peppermill’s Fireside Lounge is still a city favorite

You’ve seen those over-the-top, shareable cocktails served in giant glasses with extra garnishes and adornments. But did you know you can get one right here in Reno?

Fireside Lounge inside of the Peppermill has been serving these eye-catching cocktails for years, and they are only one of the storied establishment’s best features.

If you came for the photo ops—a large glass goblet filled to the brim with bright liquid and plenty of straws—Fireside Lounge has got you covered. Among their specialty cocktails are two different 60-ounce concoctions perfect for sharing amongst friends.

The first, the Scorpion, is a tropical drink made with Meyer’s Rum, vodka, cherry brandy, sweet and sour, ice cream and grenadine for a drink that is sweet and goes down easy, despite its high alcohol content.

The second version is dubbed the Inferno, the same large glass goblet (that you get to keep by the way) comes filled with Malibu Rum, Blue Curacao, Stoli Strasberi, grenadine, Sierra Mist and sweet and sour. The end result is bright blue, nearly glowing under the purple-hued lights.

To add to the fun and the ambiance, plush red couches surround fire tables indoors so you can sit with your friends and take in the music pumped through individual sound systems that accompany each seating area. Large plasma screens project videos in time with the music.

The interior of Fireside Lounge is dark and swanky. Image: Courtesy Peppermill

For more than four decades, ever since the Peppermill Inn Coffee Shop & Lounge first opened its doors, Fireside has collected accolades including Best Casino Bar and Best Romantic Bar by Reno News & Review and Best After Hours Spot by Casino Player Magazine.

If the Scorpion and Inferno don’t sound like your cup of (alcoholic) tea, the rest of the menu offers more casual sips. A long list of liquors is available to order on the rocks or mixed into your go-to beverage. Or you can dive into one of the other Fireside specialties.

Reading as much like a dessert menu as a drink menu, the Scooby Snack is made with Midori Melon Liqueur, Bacardi Coconut Rum and pineapple juice while the Orange Creamsicle includes a Grey Goose L’Orange Vodka base, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur and ice cream in your choice of strawberry or vanilla bean.

A twist on the Cosmopolitan, the Pamapolitan Martini is made with pomegranate liqueur and cranberry juice. The Oatmeal Cookie is Goldschlager, Jägermeister, Stoli Vanil Vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream and vanilla bean ice cream.

Of course, the menu also includes a line-up of red and white wines, plus beer, for those who want a simpler drink sipped around the fire.

In addition to the coveted seats, there is a full bar bathed in lilac lights illuminating a rather impressive alcohol collection. Each stool also has its own video poker machine for those who want to bring the casino atmosphere into the swanky lounge.

Fireside Lounge keeps late-night hours, open 3-11 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and 3 p.m.-5 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays so you have plenty of opportunities to visit if you haven’t been in yet.

Details 2707 S. Virginia Street, Reno, Nev 89502

Monday – Tuesday 3 to 11 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. Website