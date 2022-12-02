Be your own bartender at The Village Well

It’s no secret that Reno’s Rancharrah shopping center burst on the scene with an interesting collection of restaurants and bars primed to bring new concepts to the biggest little city.

The Village Well is no exception to the list of innovative entrepreneurs taking up residence in the ritzy South Reno area. A bar with a twist, it’s the cool concept and the atmosphere that draw people in.

Come down and fill your cup—literally. The taps are open to you, so you can pour as many ounces as you like into the glass of your choice. The self-serve method feels more soda machine than taproom, but it has proven successful as clientele takes getting drinks into their own hands.

How does it work? You start by getting a card from the bartender, much like what you’d grab at a 21st century arcade. You put a credit card down to cover your tab and then use the supplied card to pour ounces from the beer, wine and cider taps on the wall.

A small lever activates the flow of alcohol, which ranges from Coors Light to Revision Brewing Company’s Disco Ninja, and you fill your cup to the desired point, meaning you’re pouring your own tasters and pints.

A Whiskey Sour at The Village Well. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

While beer is the main draw, it’s not the only option. There are a handful of wine offerings, too, including both red and white, and a couple of ciders make their way into the rotation, as well.

There is a bartender on-site, and he’s the one making cocktails behind the bar. While the main part of the business is the self-serve taps, there’s also a demand for house cocktails including everything from the light and refreshing Ol’ Rush made with Virginia City Cemetery Gin, St. Germaine, lemon, rosemary simple syrup and champagne, garnished with a rosemary sprig to the sweet and spicy Wildfire made from High West Bourbon, lemon, honey jalapeño simple syrup and garnished with a lemon wedge.

You may notice a big push for supporting local on the menu.

The bar also spends a good amount of time on its mocktails list for those who choose not to drink. You won’t have to stick to water here; instead, order up a Clean G&T made with non-alcoholic gin, tonic and lime or try one of the more creative combos like the Sunny Days, made with a base of non-alcoholic tequila, lime, grapefruit, pineapple and soda water.

In addition to the beverages, there’s plenty to see and do at The Village Well. One really big screen TV takes up the wall above the taps and plays the most interesting game of the moment — perfect during football season — and table games are placed throughout.

A garage style door opens the inside up to the outside, so during warmer months you can flow easily from a spot on the patio to the bar to grab drinks, all with an unobstructed view of what’s on TV.

Details 7600 Rancharrah Pkwy., Suite 100, Reno, Nev. 89511

775-977-0614 Website