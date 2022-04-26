Bus routes mostly return to normal service levels May 7

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is returning transit services to mostly regular levels starting Saturday, May 7.

Some routes will continue to be discontinued however, including routes 2s, 3CC and 19.

RTC has been operating bus routes on Sunday schedules each day since early January because of staffing shortages. RTC commissioners have blasted the transit services offered by RTC as being ineffective. They cited empty buses and a lack of adequate routes as being problematic.

Washoe County Commissioner Bob Lucey early this year called for a reinvention of how RTC does business.

“We are subsidizing something that is failing,” he said. “Why are we continuing to chase a broken model?”

RTC’s ability to provide rides has also been affected by union strikes last year, where Teamsters members battled multinational company Keolis Transit North America.

RTC officials also said pick-up and drop-off changes are expected at the Fourth Street and Centennial Plaza locations.

SOURCE: RTC