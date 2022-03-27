Temporary road closure planned for El Rancho in Sparks

Regional Transportation Commission officials this week said drivers should plan ahead for temporary closure of a portion of El Rancho Drive in Sparks beginning Monday, March 28. The closure is expected to last for three weeks or fewer.

El Rancho Drive will be closed to through traffic between Oddie Boulevard and Orovada Street/Greenbrae Drive. The following detours will be in place:

Northbound traffic on El Rancho Drive will be detoured at Oddie Boulevard to Sullivan Lane to Greenbrae Drive.

Southbound traffic on El Rancho Drive will be detour on Greenbrae Drive/Orovada Street to Silverada Boulevard to Oddie Boulevard.

Homes and businesses within the closure area will be accessible.

The El Rancho Drive closure is part of the Oddie Wells Project, a four-phase update to the corridor planned for completion in fall 2024. The project includes improved lighting, landscaping, and bicycle facilities along with ADA improvements and pedestrian ramps.

Details on the project are online at OddieWellsProject.com.

Source: RTC