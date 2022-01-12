Unwrap a world of flavorful fun! (sponsored)

Something delicious is coming to the Wilbur D. May Museum! Sweet: A Tasty Journeyis an interactive exhibition that explores the world of candy and chocolate. Visitors will learn about candies of the past, meet real-life Willy Wonkas, and explore cultures around the world through their candy.Sweetfeatures unique and interesting displays about ingredients, tools, famous companies, pop culture, and more. This fun and interactive exhibit features something for all ages:

Play a life-sized Candyland game

Take a tour of Rock Candy Mountain

See famous artworks made of candy

Test your tastebuds at the Beanboozled Wheel

Giant candy box photo ops

And much more

The May Museum will also host special programs and activities throughout the exhibit, including candy giveaways and after-hours events.Local companies Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory and Kimmie Candy will also have special displays in the exhibit to share the history of candy and chocolate in Nevada.

What: Sweet: A Tasty Journey

When: January 15 – May 15, 2022

Where: Wilbur D. May Museum, Rancho San Rafael Regional Park 1595 N. Sierra Street, Reno

Cost: Adults – $10.00

Children – $9.00

Seniors – $9.00



Contact: (775) 785-5961 or www.maycenter.com

About the Wilbur D. May Center

Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support from the Wilbur May Foundation.

About Stage 9 Exhibits

Stage 9 Exhibits is a full-service developer of creative, unusual exhibits for permanent or temporary display. Based in Sacramento, California, Stage 9 Exhibits owns, operates, and tours six internationally-acclaimed exhibitions.For more information visit http://www.stage9exhibits.com/

