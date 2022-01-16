Something for everyone at Washoe Public House

If you’ve ever needed a menu to satisfy everyone’s appetite, that’s exactly what you’ll find at Washoe Public House. The Midtown gem is understated, casual yet with a menu that would easily fit in with white tablecloths and candlelight.

The biggest draw to this eclectic eatery is the vast number of options, daring any diner to find something they don’t like listed. Most of us, instead, will find ourselves struggling to narrow down the many mouthwatering options to one perfect meal.

The charcuterie board at Washoe Public House. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

From the Asian fusion fare (think pork belly eggrolls and bulgogi lettuce cups) to the American standards including a Washoe burger or grilled chicken sandwich, the menu seems to hit every ethnicity and creative combination in between. But while you’re deciding between the salmon fish and chips and fried oyster po’boy, we strongly recommend ordering a charcuterie to share.

In a town like Reno, not all charcuteries are created equal and there are few food-related lessons I stand behind more than that. But at Washoe, you will not be disappointed in the carefully curated selection of meats and cheeses that change daily, or the accoutrements (think fresh fruit, baguettes and assorted nuts).

And if you’re dealing with smaller appetites or an intimate party, the smaller board will easily serve two while four people can nosh on the larger board for just $5 more.

At the same time that you’re enjoying appetizers, peruse the cocktail list, too. Beer and wine as well as non-alcoholic beverages are certainly aplenty, but we can’t get enough of the craft cocktail selection, many with names that make ordering the drinks as fun as drinking them.

The lavender grey lemon drop offers a sweet start to the evening, concocted with a house-made lavender-earl grey syrup that gives the sipper its name. For something stronger, The Godfather—a rye whiskey-based cocktail—will do the trick. From there try the mule made with blackberry-jalapeño jam or a Baretta 75 that offers up a twist on the more popular French 75 (this time served with Irish gin and prosecco).

When it comes to dinner, it’s hard to even point diners in the right direction because there is simply so much to try. Fare at Washoe Public House offers the opportunity to step outside of your comfort zone while also enjoying locally sourced ingredients from places such as the Great Basin Co-Op, Ponderosa Meat and Sierra Gold Seafood (which only touches on the impressive list of local partners).

Short rib at Washoe Public House. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

A favorite, however, is the rock candy short rib, falling apart with ease as you dig in, served alongside a mound of salted marble potatoes and fried shallots. The same short rib can be sampled in other modes as well, including in the poutine, made from a base of sweet potato waffle fries.

And for those who have dedicated themselves to a healthier diet in 2022, the clean eating menu will serve you best. Options include the gluten-free curried chicken lettuce cups, a broiled unagi rice bowl and a Washoe veggie burger—all equally delectable and served with just the right ingredients and sides to make them sing.

Details 275 Hill Street, Reno, Nev. 89523

(775) 322-2710

Open Daily 11 a.m. to close Website