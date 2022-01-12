Reno Little Theater closes temporarily

The increase of COVID-19 cases in northern Nevada has forced the temporary closure of Reno Little Theater and postponement of its production of “Bull in a China Shop.”

“Due to a recent uptick in COVID cases in our community (as well as several positive cases within our company) and after careful consideration and conversation with our staff, board, casts, crews, and partners, we have made the decision to close our doors to public audiences for the remainder of the month of January,” RLT officials said in an email Tuesday.

The theater reopened in July 2021 after more than a year of being shut down due to COVID-19. During that time artists provided performances and other theater-related content virtually.

Theater staff said they’re working to reschedule “Bull in a China Shop” and ticket holders will receive information from the theater’s box office staff on rescheduled dates.