Little parties everywhere (sponsored)

It’s not all fun and games, but part of the fun of being an adult is going to little parties. Whether it is a party for work, event for friends, team building for your office, or other special occasion like a wedding or birthday dinner – it is always a little slice of joy to find a good place in town for hosting or attending private events for these important small to midsize gatherings.

Are you planning a wedding or a birthday party? Are you a small business or local corporation looking for a space to hold a group outing or a unique team-building experience? For any private event or gathering, check out these neat local experiences that are perfect for all of your small gathering needs right here in Reno.

First, let’s start on the river and with a local restaurant hot spot on our fabulous Riverwalk. The Wild River Grille is housed in the historical Riverside and has three private dining rooms to host small gathering spaces plus an amazing patio space to host outdoor events. They specialize in providing an intimate environment for close family and friends or coworkers to enjoy fine dining in the heart of the Riverwalk District in downtown Reno. Right on the river, the option of outdoor patio space is something to enjoy and plan on for gatherings in the warmer months.

Monthly Reno Wine Walk

If you love the Riverwalk, then you will love the monthly Reno Wine Walk. Hosted by the small businesses of the Riverwalk Merchants Association along the Truckee River and neighboring streets in downtown Reno. This fun and quirky event is a great way to socialize and have fun while strolling downtown Riverwalk businesses.

If you want to host a spa day, a girls get-together for a bachelorette party or special birthday, the Refuge Spa and Dolce Vita Wellness and Med Spa are great spaces for spa parties. Both spas offer relaxing and inviting environments perfect for relaxing, bonding, and a group experience focused on self-care and pampering.

At Hall & Wrye Plastic Surgeons and Aesthetic Treatment Centers, you can reserve a customized Pretty Party focused on skincare services, filler, and Botox at a discounted price while you and your friends sip on wine and light hors d’oeuvres. As a special benefit, each guest receives a complimentary skincare consultation to help maintain or achieve glowing and radiant skin.

Our local Rounds Bakery serves up delicious, creative, and fun lunch boxes and baked goods that are perfect ideas for catering for any office or group party or event. Their bagels are the talk of the town and great additions to any group gathering! The Cheese Board in Reno also offers terrific catering options for your small events that will be sure to delight your guests with specialty wines, cheeses, and more.

Want a space that will let everyone’s creativity run free? The atmosphere is perfect for intimate gatherings, dates, girls’ night outs, and team-building events for folks who work together. The Crafted Palette offers DIY group events that focus on art, painting, and of course, there’s food and drink too! Local book clubs and moms groups have also enjoyed a good time at the Crafted Palette, drinking wine or coffee while learning to paint. It’s a memorable time for sure!

Lastly, for a unique and hip local spot to hold a group outing or host an office team-building event, check out Reno Axe & Bar or Puzzle Room Reno – both offering private spaces that are fun, interesting, and will give your guests something to talk about and remember for sure! From throwing axes and enjoying a beer to working together to get out of an escape room, these two Riverwalk venues are a bit edgy, a bit wild, and a lot of fun for your small gathering or special occasion event.

Reno is full of truly unique and inviting spots for your private gathering needs. These spaces can be suited to enhance any event, from wedding parties to birthday parties to corporate or office team building, for families, friends, or coworkers. Finding a private spot at one of these local venues combined with some of our one-of-a-kind local food offerings makes the purpose of any gathering feel more special and, ultimately, more memorable.

