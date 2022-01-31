Carson City Historical Society hosts “People of the Comstock” lecture (sponsored)

Carson City Historical Society (CCHS) is proud to host a lecture on “People of the Comstock,” on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker is Garrett Barmore, Curator of the W. M. Keck Earth Science and Mineral Engineering Museum.

Garrett Barmore will discuss the characteristics of Virginia City in the 1860s and 1870s, the diversity of its people, its institutions, and the culture. It was not all rough-and-tumble mining-camp culture. This is Mr. Barmore’s second Zoom lecture for the Carson City Historical Society. Last February he presented a highly entertaining lecture/demonstration on “The Cocktail and Alcohol Culture of Virginia City.”

Garrett Barmore is curator of the W. M. Keck Earth Science and Mineral Engineering Museum at the University of Nevada, Reno. He received his Master’s Degree in Museology from the University of Washington and specializes in professionalizing small museums. Garrett is very interested in Nevada mining history and has worked as a historical archaeologist in Nevada. He is Past President of the Nevada Museums Assoc. I encouraged you to see his entertaining explorations of the earth sciences on his “Mineral Monday” video series on the UNR.edu website. Just search in Google or in Vimeo.com for “mineral monday” to discover episodes.

The lecture is free and open to the public. To sign up for the Garrett Barmore Zoom Lecture on “People of the Comstock” on Feb. 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., go tohttp://cchistorical.org/signup.htm, where there is a link to use to sign up. You will be asked to fill out a Google Form with name, email address, phone number, and other questions. If your request is accepted, we will send you a link to the Zoom session within about 3 days. If you need to make special arrangements, send an email to[email protected]with “Barmore People Lecture” in the subject line or call David Bugli at 775-883-4154.

After a hiatus of several years, the CCHS resumed a monthly lecture series in January 2021. Most lectures are presented on Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. Some past lectures are also available on the Carson City Historical Society’s YouTube.com page. Additional information about the CCHS is available on its webpage, CCHistorical.org.

