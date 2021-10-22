fbpx
News

Northwest Library to close Monday for renovations

By ThisIsReno
Washoe County Library in downtown Reno. Image: Bob Conrad.
Washoe County Libraries today said the Northwest Reno branch, located at 2325 Robb Drive, will partially close starting Monday, Oct. 25, for planned renovations. The book drop and drive-up window will remain open through Friday, Nov. 5.

The library will close for all services starting Nov. 6 and won’t reopen until January 2022.

All other library branches remain open with masking requirements.

Customers who have holds or need to return items after Nov. 6 can transfer their holds and returns to another branch location.

A list of other branch locations and hours is online at https://washoecountylibrary.us/index.php.

Source: Washoe County

