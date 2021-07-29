fbpx
Gov. Sisolak to be story time guest Friday at Downtown Reno library

By Carla O'Day
Washoe County Library in downtown Reno. Image: Bob Conrad.
The Washoe County Library System is scheduled to host Gov. Steve Sisolak for an in-person story time event at 1:15 p.m., July 30, at the downtown Reno branch on South Center Street.

Event attendance will be limited to parents and caregivers with children. Story time will be held in the children’s department.

Library Director Jeff Scott said the governor understands the importance of promoting literacy efforts statewide.

“We are thrilled to partner with the governor to offer this special story time event and to encourage participation in the community-wide 2021 Summer Reading Challenge,” Scott said in a statement.

The 2021 Collaborative Summer Library Program theme is “Tails and Tales,” which began in June and continues through Aug. 31. The event is focused on the development of literacy skills and preparing children for success by fostering those skills at an early age. 

The program is open to readers of all ages, and the governor and library system encourage community members to sign up, Scott said. 

Library patrons can sign up in person at any library branch or download the Beanstack app to get started at home. For more information about the summer reading challenge, visit washoecountylibrary.us/summerreading.

