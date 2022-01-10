Five events to check out: Burning questions, freezing toes, maybe some basketball

There may be a Nevada basketball game this week. There may not. We were wrong last week, and Saturday’s away game was cancelled too. And so it is in the time of omicron. Let’s hope this wave of the COVID-19 pandemic passes soon so we can get our community healthy and active again.

In the meantime, some events are still a go. Be sure to check ahead for potential cancelations and COVID-19 restrictions. Masking is still required in most places.

Here are five events to check out:

It’s Hero’s Night/Comic Book Night at Lawlor as the Wolf Pack hoops squad takes on Boise State (maybe, see above). Details here. We don’t know about you, but we think libraries are pretty cool. Washoe County’s Downtown Reno Library has a handful of events this week including family story time, a sublimation printing learn and make session and the Chapter One Book Club. Reno Little Theater’s rendition of “Bull in a China Shop” opens this week with a bunch of questions for viewers: “What is revolution? What does it mean to be at odds with the world? How do we fulfill our potential? And how the hell do we grow old together?” These are the same things we’ve been asking ourselves while lying awake at 2 a.m., so maybe now we can get some answers. Details and tickets here. After watching Netflix’s “Dolly Parton: Here I Am” you might be inclined to book a trip to Dollywood ASAP. In case you haven’t noticed, Dolly’s having a moment (or two). No need to skedaddle to Tennessee, though. You can get more Dolly in your life (everyone needs more Dolly) right here in Reno at Dollylujah – A Celebration of Dolly Parton starring Doll Parts, a rhinestone-studded band of mega fans. Come for the romance of it, stay to eat chocolate and warm up at the end. Northstar’s Twilight Snowshoe Tour is a guided trek through the snow-blanketed forest that wraps up with a fire pit, s’mores and hot chocolate. Bonus: it’ll be close to a full moon this weekend. Details here.

