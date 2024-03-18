Selection Sunday at Lawlor: The Madness starts Thursday

The Nevada men’s basketball team will face the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Nevada (26-7) drew a #10 seed and will face the #7 seed Dayton (24-7). A victory would produce a matchup vs #2 Arizona or #15 Long Beach State on Saturday, March 23.

MW conference champion New Mexico also finds itself in Salt Lake City and could face Nevada in a Sweet 16 battle if both teams advance.

Follow This is Reno for a Nevada and MW NCAA tournament preview later this week.