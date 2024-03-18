62.9 F
Selection Sunday at Lawlor: The Madness starts Thursday

By: Michael Smyth

Date:

On to Salt Lake City! Players learned where their season-long effort landed them during an NCAA Tournament Selection show event at Lawlor Events Center on 3.17.24. Nevada will the face the Dayton Flyers in a round one matchup on Thursday, March 21 at 1:30pm at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

The Nevada men’s basketball team will face the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Nevada (26-7) drew a #10 seed and will face the #7 seed Dayton (24-7). A victory would produce a matchup vs #2 Arizona or #15 Long Beach State on Saturday, March 23.

MW conference champion New Mexico also finds itself in Salt Lake City and could face Nevada in a Sweet 16 battle if both teams advance.

Follow This is Reno for a Nevada and MW NCAA tournament preview later this week.

Michael Smyth is a writer and photographer who moved to Reno from the Bay Area in 2007. Michael retired from a corporate road-warrior sales career in 2017 where he wrote freelance small-venue music reviews on the side to keep his sanity on the road. When he isn't covering a concert or sporting event he might be found concocting a salsa recipe, throwing barbless flies in search of trout, or recapturing the skip-and-stop wedge shot of his youth.

