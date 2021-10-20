Five events to check out this week: Zombies and a horny, vaxxed Chelsea Handler

Zombies will be in downtown Reno this weekend. It’s the mega-return of the internationally famous Zombie Crawl that brings stumblers, cosplayers and boozehounds to Reno’s new and improved walking corridors of Midtown, as well as in-need-of-improvement downtown sidewalks.

Chelsea Handler will also be in town. It’ll be scary.

Also: There’s an “Almost Thriller Under The Arch.” It’s not the normal, annual “Thriller Under The Arch.” Instead, Working Stiffs Productions is filming an independent mockumentary, and they’re doing a casting call right now.

“After everyone completes shooting for the movie, participants will all dance to the real ‘Thriller’ a couple times under the Arch, and all of it will be filmed for a very special video of the dance in cinematographic style,” the Crawl folks noted.

But you gotta sign up.

Here’s more for the coming days:

Stoke the Fire film at the Sparks drive-in. “Get hyped for winter with TGR’s new ski and snowboard film Stoke the Fire on the big screen at the drive-in.” Deets, brah. Coffee for a Cure: Drink coffee, cure stuff at Human Bean Reno locations on Friday, Oct. 22. More. Chelsea Handler is totally vaccinated and totally horny, she says. She’ll tell you all about it on Saturday if you are inclined. Click. Get yer zombie on at the Zombie Crawl. Scary stuff mixed with booze and cup buying and costumes but in the reverse order (get the cup, dress up, drink, then act scary). Virginia City Grand Prix. Fast motorcycles, steep hills, old mines. Get dusty on Saturday.