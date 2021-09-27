Five events to check out: Week of Sept. 27, 2021

Fall festivals and spooky events are cropping up on the event calendar, including Hauntober in Virginia City and an Oktoberfest in Carson City. For something a little closer to home, check out any of these five events, or visit This Is Reno’s event calendar for more.

Be sure to confirm event details and COVID-19 guidelines with the event organizer.

Viewpoints 3 – Flora and Fauna of the Western United States at Sierra Arts Foundation’s downtown Reno gallery. This exhibition focuses on Flora and Fauna of the Western United States, its marvelous natural beauty and wildlife done in textiles. The works are done in several different art quilting techniques by three textile artists. Link for Information.

Reno Ukulele Fest at the Nugget. Whether you are already a ukulele player or are interested in exploring this popular instrument, the Reno Ukulele Festival is where it’s at. The festival has events Wednesday through Saturday. Link for Information.

The Thanksgiving Play at Reno Little Theater. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire, as a trouble of four earnestly progressive theatre-makers scramble to devise a play that is historically accurate, avoids all stereotypes, and doesn’t offend anyone. Opens Friday. Link for Information.

Biggest Little Invitational Craft Beer Festival at Bartley Ranch Regional Park. A craft beer festival dedicated to showcasing the best of the best in the brewery world with entertainment, local food vendors and good old-fashioned lawn games.Link for Information.

Offbeat Music Festival at various locations in downtown Reno. This music festival crawl showcases more than 100 performances of the best homegrown musicians, regional bands and nationally recognized artists. Link for Information.

