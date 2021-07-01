RTC offering free rides to Star Spangled Sparks

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is planning to offer free transit service Sunday for those attending the Star Spangled Sparks Independence Day celebration.

RTC on July 4 will provide this service on its RAPID Lincoln Line from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Route 11 from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Buses will drop event goers off at RTC Centennial Plaza in Victorian Square near the Nugget Casino Resort. Both routes also serve RTC 4th Street Station in downtown Reno.

“With limited parking availability, we hope this free service encourages even more people to take transit when attending Star Spangled Sparks and other regional special events,” RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas said in a statement.

Also, RTC’s RIDE and FlexRIDE transit services will be on a Sunday schedule on July 5 in observance of Independence Day. RTC Regional Connector will not operate that day. Administrative offices and RTC customer service will also be closed on July 5.

For route and schedule information, visit www.rtcwashoe.com.