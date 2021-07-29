Home means Jewish Nevada (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

As there is a huge influx of people moving to Nevada right now, Jewish Nevada has seen the Jewish community grow statewide, from Tahoe to Henderson. To help new Jewish community members connect and feel welcomed to the Silver State, Jewish Nevada has created a new program called Home Means Jewish Nevada.

The name comes from Nevada’s famous state song, “Home Means Nevada” and volunteers deliver gift boxes to welcome families of all ages, sizes, and make-up who are new to the area. The gifts are available statewide; each gift box includes a mezuzah, Shabbat supplies, kosher wine, Jewish Nevada and JCC branded gifts, plus a few surprises. Families can sign up to receive their gifts at jewishnevada.org/welcome.