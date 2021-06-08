RTC to begin bus stop construction June 14

Work begins June 14 and continues through October of this year to improve 29 bus stops in the region and enhance pedestrian safety on Neil Road near Pine Middle School and Smithridge Elementary School.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County said the $1.87 million project is the second phase of its Bus Stop Improvement and Connectivity Program.

Existing bus stops with higher ridership and community need will be targeted for updates, which will improve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility. Updates to bus stops include wider concrete pads for wheelchair access, improved crosswalks, ramps and driveways, some traffic signal modifications and improved drainage.

RTC said the work will also be done so as to accommodate future bus stop amenities.

Drivers should expect minor lane closures during construction. RTC riders should also plan ahead as they may need to use alternate or temporary bus stops.

Bus stops affected by the project include:

Transit stops on both sides of the street at Neil Road and Catalina Drive

Transit stops on both sides of the street at Silverada Boulevard and Tybo Avenue

East Ninth Street and Sutro Street (near Senior Center)

West Seventh Street and Keystone Avenue

West Seventh Street & Genoa Avenue

Lupin Drive and Seventh Avenue

Lupin Drive and Sixth Avenue

Lakeside Drive and Brinkby Avenue

North Virginia Street near the Planetarium

North Virginia Street and Wellington Way

Stead Boulevard and Mount Anderson Street

Neil Road and East Moana Lane

Locust Street and Capitol Hill Avenue

Locust Street and Crampton Street (Near VA Hospital)

Victorian Avenue and Stanford Way

Sky Valley Drive and Mistyridge Lane

El Rancho Drive and Clinton Court

Double Diamond Parkway & Sandhill Road

Meredith Way and Kleppe Lane

Industrial Way and Greg Street

North Virginia at Care Center

East Eighth Avenue and Lupin Drive

Victorian Avenue and Third Street

South Virginia Street and Meadowood Mall Way

Lear Boulevard and Moya Boulevard

York Way and Pyramid Way

Fourth Street and Morrill Avenue

Source: RTC