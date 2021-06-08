RTC to begin bus stop construction June 14

Work begins June 14 and continues through October of this year to improve 29 bus stops in the region and enhance pedestrian safety on Neil Road near Pine Middle School and Smithridge Elementary School.
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County said the $1.87 million project is the second phase of its Bus Stop Improvement and Connectivity Program.
Existing bus stops with higher ridership and community need will be targeted for updates, which will improve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility. Updates to bus stops include wider concrete pads for wheelchair access, improved crosswalks, ramps and driveways, some traffic signal modifications and improved drainage.
RTC said the work will also be done so as to accommodate future bus stop amenities.
Drivers should expect minor lane closures during construction. RTC riders should also plan ahead as they may need to use alternate or temporary bus stops.
Bus stops affected by the project include:
- Transit stops on both sides of the street at Neil Road and Catalina Drive
- Transit stops on both sides of the street at Silverada Boulevard and Tybo Avenue
- East Ninth Street and Sutro Street (near Senior Center)
- West Seventh Street and Keystone Avenue
- West Seventh Street & Genoa Avenue
- Lupin Drive and Seventh Avenue
- Lupin Drive and Sixth Avenue
- Lakeside Drive and Brinkby Avenue
- North Virginia Street near the Planetarium
- North Virginia Street and Wellington Way
- Stead Boulevard and Mount Anderson Street
- Neil Road and East Moana Lane
- Locust Street and Capitol Hill Avenue
- Locust Street and Crampton Street (Near VA Hospital)
- Victorian Avenue and Stanford Way
- Sky Valley Drive and Mistyridge Lane
- El Rancho Drive and Clinton Court
- Double Diamond Parkway & Sandhill Road
- Meredith Way and Kleppe Lane
- Industrial Way and Greg Street
- North Virginia at Care Center
- East Eighth Avenue and Lupin Drive
- Victorian Avenue and Third Street
- South Virginia Street and Meadowood Mall Way
- Lear Boulevard and Moya Boulevard
- York Way and Pyramid Way
- Fourth Street and Morrill Avenue
Source: RTC
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.