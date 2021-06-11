RSCVA, Chamber partner on local arts and culture ‘experience pass’

Business and tourism officials are working to get visitors and locals back to exploring Reno’s arts and culture with a new digital experience pass. The Reno Tahoe Arts & Culture Pass is a joint creation by the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

The free experience pass was designed to encourage visitors to the area, and locals, to check out and check-in at local public art sites, arts and culture venues and area attractions.

Users can access the collection of discounts and information via the RSCVA’s website, VisitRenoTahoe.com. From there they can request the pass, which will be delivered to their mobile phone by text or email. There’s no app to download, and the pass remains on the user’s phone to access while exploring the city.

“As a culturally vibrant region and true arts destination, Reno Tahoe is excited to offer an innovative experience to the community,” said RSCVA President and CEO Charles Harris. “Through this partnership between the RSCVA and the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce, we can elevate our world of creativity and inspire the curiosity of visitors, while supporting local businesses and attractions.”

The pass currently includes the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum, National Automobile Museum, Sparks Heritage Museum & Cultural Center and The Generator along with public art locations at City Plaza, Bicentennial Park, the Neon Line, Midtown’s Lahontan Cutthroat Trout mural and the Identity Awareness sculpture in Victorian Square.

The RSCVA said it plans to create future passes with various local experiences to keep people exploring the city.

Source: RSCVA