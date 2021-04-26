Truckee Meadows Fire halts spring burn season

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District ended the permitted spring burn season Monday as wildfire threats are increasing.

“The recent storm underperformed, and temperatures are forecasted for record highs later this week, wildland fuels are drying out and increasing the threat of wildfires,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore. “We appreciate our residents’ efforts to protect our community by clearing properties of excess vegetation and creating defensible space around their homes to reduce the threat of destruction from wildfires.”

Homeowners can still get rid of green waste on the TMFPD’s free green waste collection days. The final days for the spring season are June 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nevada Division of Forestry in Washoe Valley at 855 Eastlake Blvd.

More information is online at https://tmfpd.us/2021/03/23/truckee-meadows-fire-rescue-spring-green-waste-collection/.

Source: TMFPD