Open pile burning leads to false structure fire reports

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Fire officials ask for vigilance

The recently announced open pile burning for December has led to increased false reports of structure fires. That’s causing Truckee Meadows Fire officials to ask for increased public vigilance before making calls to report fires.

“While the Fire District continues to urge residents to call 9-1-1 in any emergency situation, when reporting a visual incident to 9-1-1 that appears to be a structure fire, take extra time and vigilance to confirm that a structure is indeed on fire,” officials said in a press statement. “Truckee Meadows Fire has dispatched fire resources only to arrive at a pile burning on numerous occasions in the last few days.”

Officials said those false alarm responses are costing thousands of dollars.

Pile burning refers to the burning of cut and stacked vegetation, which is a useful method to reduce combustible vegetation and create defensible space.

