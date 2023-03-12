Truckee Meadows Fire offering free curbside chipping for seniors, disabled



Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is launching a free curbside chipping program for Washoe County low-income and disabled residents.

The program is designed to help residents who cannot travel to chipping locations to dispose of green, dry and dead vegetation, shrubs and tree branches. The chipping will take place between April 11 and 21 on the homeowner’s property, and all chipping must be left on the property.

The program is accepting applications until March 31, 2023. Click on the chipping request form here.

A limit of 12 residents per day will be approved based on geographical location.

Piles must be 8 inches or less in diameter, placed on the curbside of the street, facing the same direction, and chipped within the allotted time.

Attach pictures to ensure that expected piles meet standards. Homeowners will receive chipping details by email after approval.

In order to for the chipping to occur, the following must be met:

All chip material should be 8 inches or less in diameter.

All piles must be placed on the curbside of the street where it is accessible for the chipper to gain access.

All cutting ends must be facing the same direction.

All material must be clean or dead and considered green material (e.g., no trash, root balls, leaves, lumber, pinecones, dirt, firewood rounds, and fruit waste)

Piles must be chipped within the time limit allotted (e.g., 20 minutes per residence). If we cannot complete all piles by this time, homeowners will need to reapply for the following chipping schedule. Please note this includes clean up and set up time. (3X3X3 is approximately the amount of material that can be chipped in the allotted time).

Contact Juan Saldana at [email protected] or 775.737.8693 with questions or concerns.