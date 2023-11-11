Open burning allowed starting Dec. 1

Open burning, also known as pile burning, will be allowed again in December for residents who reside in the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. Approval depends on the weather; you must have an approved burn permit.

Open burning with the same restrictions will resume March 1 – 31, 2024.

Pile burning is the burning of cut and stacked vegetation and is a way to reduce combustible vegetation and create defensible space.

Pile burning will be allowed during December and March with two conditions:

An approved, current burn permit. Previous or past burning permits are no longer valid It is a designated burn day by Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

Pile burning on properties outside the Truckee Meadows Hydrographic Basin 87 is limited to parcels 1 acre or larger. Parcels inside the Truckee Meadows Hydrographic Basin 87 must be 2 acres or larger. After applying online, users will be immediately approved or denied a burn permit based on their property location and parcel size.

Residents are responsible for their burns and will held liable if they fail to abide by proper burning procedures and cause a wildfire.

Burn permits are available online: https://www.washoecounty.gov/gis/burn_permit/burn-permit-form.php

Visit the fire district’s website at www.tmfpd.us to determine if it is a burn day, or call the burn hotline at 775.328.6000, option 1. If a red flag appears on the District’s homepage, burning will not be allowed.