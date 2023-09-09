83.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentNews

Some burn restrictions lifted

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Truckee Fire Protection District
Image: Truckee Fire Protection District. Used with permission.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District lifted some burn restrictions effective Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The use of recreational appliances, including charcoal briquettes and outdoor wood fires, is now permissible if they are confined to outdoor fireplaces and fire pits.  

Wood pellet grills remain permissible. Certain fire restrictions remain in place, including open (pile) burning, the burning of dry/dead vegetation and burn barrels. 

“With the recent rainfall and as cooler temps begin to take hold and humidity increases, we are lifting some fire restrictions in the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District,” Fire Chief Charles Moore said. “Never leave an open flame unattended, always have a water source, shovel or fire extinguisher near the fire, and make sure the fire is thoroughly extinguished when no longer in use.”

Source: Truckee Meadows Fire.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Bans in other states leads to sharp increase in abortions in Nevada, new data suggests

Government
Data shows the number of abortions in Nevada has risen 49% since 2020, suggesting that people in states with abortion bans are traveling to receive medical care.

School district, support staff reach tentative collective bargaining agreement

Education
School District officials announced they have tentatively reached a collective bargaining agreement with the Washoe Education Support Professionals

Plea deal delayed in Hillygus, Handte kidnapping case

Courts & Crime
Roger Hillygus and Stewart Handte, both accused of kidnapping Hillygus’s mother, showed up in court today to enter pleas. That didn't happen.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

UNR slapped with harassment lawsuit

Courts & Crime
A communications professor at the University of Nevada, Reno has filed a lawsuit against UNR alleging years of sexual harassment and retaliation. 

Photos: Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosts Numaga Indian Days competition

Arts & Entertainment
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is hosting its annual Numaga Indian Days Powwow and Handgames this weekend in Hungry Valley.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC