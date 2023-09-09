Some burn restrictions lifted

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District lifted some burn restrictions effective Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The use of recreational appliances, including charcoal briquettes and outdoor wood fires, is now permissible if they are confined to outdoor fireplaces and fire pits.

Wood pellet grills remain permissible. Certain fire restrictions remain in place, including open (pile) burning, the burning of dry/dead vegetation and burn barrels.

“With the recent rainfall and as cooler temps begin to take hold and humidity increases, we are lifting some fire restrictions in the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District,” Fire Chief Charles Moore said. “Never leave an open flame unattended, always have a water source, shovel or fire extinguisher near the fire, and make sure the fire is thoroughly extinguished when no longer in use.”

Source: Truckee Meadows Fire.