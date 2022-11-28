Pile burning resumes Dec. 1 for those with permits

Open burning, or pile burning, will be allowed for some area residents, weather permitting, from Dec. 1-31, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD). Residents must have an approved burn permit and live within the fire protection district’s boundaries.

Pile burning, when practiced properly, can be an effective method to reduce combustible vegetation when the waste is cut and stacked properly.

TMFPD officials said the burn days follow 12 days of green waste collections and are part of their effort to help residents improve defensible space around their properties.

Pile burning requires a 2022-2023 approved burn permit, available here, and can only be done on an approved day. TMPFD provides more information at https://tmfpd.us/. A burn hotline with weather conditions is also set up at 775-328-6000, option 1.

Permitted residents are responsible for their burn, and if they do not follow procedures and cause a wildfire can be held responsible for the cost of putting out that fire.

Source: TMFPD