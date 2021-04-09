McQuillen, Ridge, Robertson Re-Elected to NCET Board (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Wes McQuillen, Alana Ridge and Kyle Robertson have been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.

McQuillen, re-elected as NCET’s vice president of email services for Tech Wednesday, is principal at ALTER Strategies, a firm that provides alternative marketing approaches for age-restricted and highly-regulated industries, and recent recipient of two 2021 American Advertising Awards.

He previously served as director of marketing for a vertically integrated cannabis company, worked as an award-winning creative director for a digital marketing company, and developed digital and cross-channel marketing strategies for a college and two event venues in Virginia.

McQuillen earned a bachelor’s degree in music from James Madison University.

Ridge, elected as NCET’s vice president of communications for Tech Wednesdays (formerly serving as NCET’s vice president of public relations), is the incoming Marketing and Communications Manager for United Construction Company, where she will oversee and execute all day-to-day and higher-level external and internal marketing efforts.

She previously worked in public relations for The Abbi Agency and grant-writing and content creation for the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada.

Ridge earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a double emphasis in strategic communications and news from the University of Nevada, Reno. At the start of the pandemic, she achieved a Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Florida Atlantic University.

She also sings in a barbershop women’s chorus and participates in community theater.

Robertson, elected as vice president of speaker management, works as a mortgage consultant with New American Funding.

He is an experienced mortgage lender, originating home loans for purchases as well as refinances.

He attended the University of Nevada, Reno, on a football scholarship, where he met his wife. They have two young boys, Vincent and Thomas.

“The fresh outlook and cutting-edge skills that Wes, Alana and Kyle bring to NCET’s board ensure that the organization meets the needs of a wide range of the region’s leaders,” said Dave Archer, president and CEO of the nonprofit. “We are grateful for their service.”

About NCET

NCET, Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization, is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. NCET’s award-winning programs include the annual NCET Small Business Expo and NCET Tech Showcase and Awards, the monthly Biz Bite and Special Event luncheons, and the Tech Wednesday and Biz Café events. NCET is funded by memberships, sponsorships and program revenues, and receives no state or Federal funding. NCET is not affiliated with the State of Nevada or the University of Nevada. For more information, visit www.NCET.org.

