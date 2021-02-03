NCET re-elects Archer to top post (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Dave Archer has been re-elected as president and CEO of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.

Archer, now in his 15th year with NCET, previously held executive positions in international product and market development at Viacom, Home Box Office, AOL Netscape and Headlight before joining NCET.

He earned a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in management from St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California, and earned associate degrees in electronics engineering and broadcast engineering from the College of San Mateo.

Archer is also a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education’s EPSCoR Advisory Committee and past chair of Entrepreneurship Nevada.

“NCET has become one of the strongest business networking organizations in Northern Nevada on the basis of exceptional programming created and delivered by its volunteer board members,” said Archer. “It is deeply satisfying to continue to work with a team that is making a difference in our region.”

About NCET

NCET, Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization, is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. NCET’s award-winning programs include the annual NCET Small Business Expo and NCET Tech Showcase and Awards, the monthly Biz Bite and Special Event luncheons, and the Tech Wednesday and Biz Café events. NCET is funded by memberships, sponsorships and program revenues, and receives no state or Federal funding. NCET is not affiliated with the State of Nevada or the University of Nevada. For more information, visit www.NCET.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.