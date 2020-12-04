fbpx
Home > Sponsored > Peter Williamson re-elected to NCET Board (sponsored)
Sponsored

Peter Williamson re-elected to NCET Board (sponsored)

By abbiagency
By abbiagency Published: Last Updated on
Downtown Reno from aboard the Dee III. Great Reno Balloon Race Dawn Patrol media event at Rancho San Rafael Park on Friday, April 12, 2019.

SPONSORED POST

Peter Williamson, NCET Vice President of Tech Wednesdays

Peter Williamson has been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.

He has served eight years on the NCET board and is the longest-serving volunteer director of the organization.

Williamson, re-elected as vice president of Tech Wednesdays, has worked for 15 years as an ActionCOACH business coach in Reno. He is also a Certified Exit Planner (CExP) with the Business Exit Institute, helping business owners plan their exit from their businesses.

He previously held executive positions with technology firms in the Silicon Valley, including Silicon Graphics, Weave Innovations and Davis Instruments. Before moving to the technology sector, he worked as senior field engineer for Schlumberger Wireline in Kuwait, Egypt and Syria.

Williamson earned an undergraduate degree in engineering from Princeton and a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford.

“The depth of management experience that Peter brings to the NCET board is invaluable,” said Dave Archer, president and CEO of the nonprofit. “Our members are grateful for his continued commitment to the organization’s success.”

About NCET

NCET, Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization, is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. NCET’s award-winning programs include the annual NCET Small Business Expo and NCET Tech Showcase and Awards, the monthly Biz Bite and Special Event luncheons, and the Tech Wednesday and Biz Café events. NCET is funded by memberships, sponsorships and program revenues, and receives no state or Federal funding. NCET is not affiliated with the State of Nevada or the University of Nevada. For more information, visit www.NCET.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

abbiagency

The Abbi Agency is an integrated creative, digital and public relations agency with offices in Reno, Las Vegas and New York. The agency has executed award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients including North Lake Tahoe, Go Goleta and Travel Nevada. The agency works extensively in the travel and tourism industry, while also growing robust technology, economic development and public affairs divisions of the company. Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

Related

2020 NCET Tech Awards to honor top talent in northern...

Leading northern Nevada women re-elected to NCET board (sponsored)

Business groups refocus to meet new needs

Gostin Presents Marketing Workshops at NCET Expo

NCET, Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology, Selects AboveGeo as...

NCET Launches Job Board for Nevada Professionals

Share via
Send this to a friend