Peter Williamson re-elected to NCET Board (sponsored)

Peter Williamson, NCET Vice President of Tech Wednesdays

Peter Williamson has been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.

He has served eight years on the NCET board and is the longest-serving volunteer director of the organization.

Williamson, re-elected as vice president of Tech Wednesdays, has worked for 15 years as an ActionCOACH business coach in Reno. He is also a Certified Exit Planner (CExP) with the Business Exit Institute, helping business owners plan their exit from their businesses.

He previously held executive positions with technology firms in the Silicon Valley, including Silicon Graphics, Weave Innovations and Davis Instruments. Before moving to the technology sector, he worked as senior field engineer for Schlumberger Wireline in Kuwait, Egypt and Syria.

Williamson earned an undergraduate degree in engineering from Princeton and a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford.

“The depth of management experience that Peter brings to the NCET board is invaluable,” said Dave Archer, president and CEO of the nonprofit. “Our members are grateful for his continued commitment to the organization’s success.”

About NCET

NCET, Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization, is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. NCET’s award-winning programs include the annual NCET Small Business Expo and NCET Tech Showcase and Awards, the monthly Biz Bite and Special Event luncheons, and the Tech Wednesday and Biz Café events. NCET is funded by memberships, sponsorships and program revenues, and receives no state or Federal funding. NCET is not affiliated with the State of Nevada or the University of Nevada. For more information, visit www.NCET.org.

