Leading northern Nevada women re-elected to NCET board (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Cinammon Davies and Renee McGinnes have been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.

Davies, re-elected as NCET’s vice president of newsletters and social media, also serves as the organization’s corporate secretary and treasurer. She is an account executive for LOCALiQ, part of the USA Today Network, where she develops strategies to empower businesses to increase market share.

Davies was recognized by the Nevada Women’s Fund as a 2018 Woman of Achievement Honoree. At the 2019 Tech Awards, she was honored by NCET as the Technology Advocate of the Year for Professional Services. She is a certified Digital Marketing Ninja and earned an associate’s degree in computer science from Morrison University.

McGinnes has been re-elected vice president of Biz Bite for NCET. She is the Director of Sales, Marketing and Events at ASM Global Reno. She is a longtime Reno resident with extensive experience in the hospitality industry.

“The continued commitment of hard-working board members such as Cinammon and Renee have been the bedrock on NCET’s growth,” said Dave Archer, president and CEO of the nonprofit. “We appreciate their continued service on behalf of all of our members.”

About NCET

NCET, Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization, is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. NCET’s award-winning programs include the annual NCET Small Business Expo and NCET Tech Showcase and Awards, the monthly Biz Bite and Special Event luncheons, and the Tech Wednesday and Biz Café events. NCET is funded by memberships, sponsorships and program revenues, and receives no state or Federal funding. NCET is not affiliated with the State of Nevada or the University of Nevada. For more information, visit www.NCET.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.