2020 NCET Tech Awards to honor top talent in northern Nevada’s technological community (sponsored)

Awards Ceremony to be Held as Hybrid Event

at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center and on Zoom

Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (more popularly known as NCET) will be hosting a hybrid version of its annual Technology Awards alongside the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) Awards on Wednesday, October 21.

Now in its 12th year, the NCET Tech Awards celebrate the Northern Nevada individuals and companies who have greatly enhanced the growth and prestige of the technology community, while the EDAWN Awards recognize the people and resources that have played an integral part in contributing to the growth of our community. Key awards provided include Technologist of the Year, Medical/Health Services Company of the Year, Educator of the Year and Tech Advocates.

“We are especially proud to honor these incredible companies and individuals who have contributed to our local tech community during these unprecedented times,” said Dave Archer, NCET’s President and CEO. “This year’s winners have fought through the pandemic within their businesses and continue to blow us away with their talent and expertise.”

Additionally, for the first time in NCET Tech Awards history, women and women-owned businesses make up half of this year’s award winners. From academic professionals to artificial intelligence operators, these women represent the great technological landscape in Northern Nevada.

Please join NCET and EDAWN in congratulating the following 2020 awardees:

NCET Tech Awards

NCET Tech Company of the Year Finalists: PacStates, Elemental LED Inc., GroupGets and Iris Automation

NCET’s President’s Award: Matt Westfield, Founder/Director, Entrepreneurs Assembly, Inc.

Logistics Company of the Year: Full Tilt Logistics & Transportation

Tech Startup of the Year: Alchemy

Tech Nonprofit of the Year: Society of Women Engineers Sierra Nevada Section

Aviation Company of the Year: KP Aviation

Creative Services Organization of the Year: Maren Rush Creative Design

Manufacturing Company of the Year: Davidson’s Organic Teas

Food Manufacturer / Processing Company of the Year: Liberty Artisan Meats

Brewer / Distiller of the Year: The Brewer’s Cabinet

IT Support Company of the Year (tie): Blue Peak Technology Solutions and PacStates

Medical / Health Services Company of the Year: Sierra Miles Group

Software Company of the Year: rfxcel Corporation

Professional Services Organization of the Year: CLA

Educator of the Year (tie): Erinn Kari – Program Manager of Education & Workforce Development, Blockchains and Angela Orr – Principal, Doral Academy

Technologist of the Year: Eric Rasmussen – VP of Information Technology, Prominence Health Plan

Tech Advocate – Creative Services: Caroline Sexton – Director of Digital Experience, The Abbi Agency

Tech Advocate – Professional Services: Grace Chou – Director, UNR Innevation Center

Rising Star – Creative Services: Peter Stanton – VP of Development, PBS Reno

Rising Star – Professional Services: Erin Stiehler – Client Success Manager, Noble Studios

Rising Star – Technical Resources: Cheryl Contreras – Director of Flight Operations, Iris Automation

NCET Tech Star: Tucker Monticelli – Design on Edge

EDAWN Awards

Founder of the Year: Julie Arsenault – CEO, Panty Drop

Startup Advocate of the Year: Britton Griffith – Vice President, Reno Engineering

Ecosystem Catalyst of the Year: Reno Hive Coworking

Mentor of the Year: Liz Goodgold – Speaker, Trainer and Coach

Venture Catalyst of the Year: Rick Winfield – Angel Investor and Startup Mentor

The NCET Technology Awards along with the EDAWN Awards will be held as a hybrid event. Winners and their guests will have the opportunity to attend the event via Zoom or in-person at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Attendees who celebrate in-person will adhere to state-mandated meeting and social distancing guidelines.

Everyone else can attend virtually, logging in from the comfort of their computer and participating via YouTube. NCET is offering both individual and group “Viewing party” tickets, which allow an unlimited number of virtual attendees. More information is available at www.NCETawards.org.

About NCET

Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology, Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization, is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. NCET’s award-winning programs include the annual NCET Small Business Expo and NCET Tech Showcase and Awards, the monthly Biz Bite and Special Event luncheons and the monthly Tech Wednesday and Biz Café events. NCET is funded by memberships, sponsorships and program revenues, and receives no state or Federal funding. NCET is not affiliated with the State of Nevada nor the University of Nevada. For more information, visit NCET.org.

