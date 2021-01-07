Northern Nevada community leaders named to NCET board (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Gabrielle Brackett has been elected to the board of directors of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.

Jock Ochiltree and Chris Boline have been re-elected to the NCET board.

Brackett, elected as NCET’s vice president of blog content, is the constituent events manager for the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association of Northern Nevada.

She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2012 with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science and earned a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2013. During her time as a graduate student, Brackett focused on science and health care feature writing. She then earned second master’s degree in public health at UNR in 2019.

Before joining the Alzheimer’s Association, she worked for Swift Communications and the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Brackett currently serves on the Admissions Committee for the UNR Honors College. In her spare time, she enjoys softball, golf, writing, and spending time with her husband, Anthony, and two cats, George and Elizabeth Lemon.

Boline, re-elected as NCET’s vice president of social media, works with the business development team of The Applied Companies as a lead-generation specialist.

He previously held account-management positions with KTVN Channel 2 News and the Reno Bighorns, worked as a freelance sportswriter for the Reno Gazette-Journal and worked as a match observer for the United Soccer League.

Boline earned a bachelor’s degree in management at the UNR College of Business. He now is pursuing a master’s degree in business at UNR.

Ochiltree, re-elected as NCET’s vice president of events services, is a Realtor with eXp Realty in Reno. He has been a Realtor since 2006. During a 34-year career in the technology industry, Ochiltree held positions as chief executive officer, president and other management positions with numerous companies. He also has worked with a Sacramento business incubator.

Ochiltree earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, an MBA from Santa Clara University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Arizona State University.

“The professional networks of well-connected board members such as Gabrielle, Chris and Jock ensure that NCET reaches deeply into the Northern Nevada community,” said Dave Archer, president and CEO of the nonprofit. “Their hard work keeps the organization on the forefront of education and business networking in the region.”

About NCET

NCET, Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization, is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. NCET’s award-winning programs include the annual NCET Small Business Expo and NCET Tech Showcase and Awards, the monthly Biz Bite and Special Event luncheons, and the Tech Wednesday and Biz Café events. NCET is funded by memberships, sponsorships and program revenues, and receives no state or Federal funding. NCET is not affiliated with the State of Nevada or the University of Nevada. For more information, visit www.NCET.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.