Road rehab work starts next week in northeast, southwest Reno

By Carla O'Day
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is scheduled to start rehabilitation and reconstruction work on three local roadways on Monday.

Work begins March 22 with the closure of Lund Lane between Wedekind Road and Northtowne Lane through April 9, followed by work on Armstrong and Yuma lanes on April 12. Through traffic on Armstrong between Susileen Drive and Yuma, along with traffic on Yuma between Hunter Lake Drive and Armstrong, will be detoured, according to RTC.

Construction may include removal and replacement of the roadway structural section, sidewalk, and curb and gutter. Correction of localized drainage deficiencies, reconstruction of existing curb ramps, and reconstruction of driveways are also planned.

Funded with fuel tax revenue, the $2.4 million project is expected to continue through late June, weather permitting.

RTC maintains inventory of street conditions and these roads have been identified as pavement preservation candidates.

For more information, visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/engineering-project/reno-consolidated-21-01-armstrong-lane-yuma-lane-lund-lane/.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

