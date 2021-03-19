Road rehab work starts next week in northeast, southwest Reno

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is scheduled to start rehabilitation and reconstruction work on three local roadways on Monday.

Work begins March 22 with the closure of Lund Lane between Wedekind Road and Northtowne Lane through April 9, followed by work on Armstrong and Yuma lanes on April 12. Through traffic on Armstrong between Susileen Drive and Yuma, along with traffic on Yuma between Hunter Lake Drive and Armstrong, will be detoured, according to RTC.

Construction may include removal and replacement of the roadway structural section, sidewalk, and curb and gutter. Correction of localized drainage deficiencies, reconstruction of existing curb ramps, and reconstruction of driveways are also planned.

Funded with fuel tax revenue, the $2.4 million project is expected to continue through late June, weather permitting.

RTC maintains inventory of street conditions and these roads have been identified as pavement preservation candidates.

For more information, visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/engineering-project/reno-consolidated-21-01-armstrong-lane-yuma-lane-lund-lane/.

