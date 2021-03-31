Building Safe Online Spaces helps prevent sexual abuse, honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) is partnering with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, throughout the month of April, to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month from April 1-30, 2021. NCEDSV encourages individuals to help create respectful online conversations through the campaign, Building Safe Online Spaces.

Honoring the 20th Anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), NCEDSV aims to help educate the community on how to build existing online spaces to feel safe for everyone. This campaign intends to target positive conversations that lead to healthy online relationships within workspaces, classrooms, campuses, and all social media platforms.

“Over the past 20 years, I have seen a tremendous amount of growth and adaptation toward this movement, that allow organizations to reach new audiences and provide support to survivors,” said Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of NCEDSV.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, sexual harassment, assault, and abuse can happen anywhere, including online spaces, which can be more difficult to recognize.

Behaviors such as sending hateful or unwanted comments based on sex, manipulation, and sending unwelcome sexually explicit messages or images are all warning signs of online sexual abuse. Through NCEDSV’s efforts to build safer online communities, these situations can be prevented by giving individuals choices on how to engage on or offline and providing necessary resources and support to the participants.

“With the times we’re in, being online is unavoidable and that’s why we strive to make it a place where people can come together, without worrying about unwanted harassment or abuse,” said Meuschke.

Please visit ncedsv.org to learn more about services provided by NCEDSV and how to help encourage healthy relationships by putting an end to sexual assault.

About NCEDSV

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (previously The Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence), is the statewide coalition of domestic and sexual violence programs. NCEDSV provides statewide advocacy, education and support to the front-line organizations that help those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. To learn more, visit ncedsv.org.