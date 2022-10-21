Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence joins the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges as organizational member (sponsored)

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has welcomed the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) as an organizational member of the oldest judicial membership organization in the country.

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) provides statewide advocacy, education, and support to the frontline organizations that help those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. This includes Nevada’s direct service organizations that serve victim-survivors and their families.

The organization supports its member organizations by providing resources, assisting them in finding financial resources to maintain their operations, and providing educational opportunities for their staff, board members, and volunteers ensuring they have access to best practices. Its purpose is to advocate for change at the state and federal level, educate Nevada communities and support organizations, and work with professionals who cross paths with victim-survivors of domestic and sexual violence to ensure services are well-rounded and highly effective.

“Our Nevada communities are our home communities,” said Joey Orduña Hastings, CEO of the NCJFCJ. “The work we do in domestic violence education is some of the most important work we do. We resolve to continuously educate our judges, lawyers, parole and probation officers, social workers, law enforcement, domestic violence advocates, and other professionals to take steps to enhance awareness of the negative impact of domestic violence on children, families, and communities.”

NCEDSV’s mission and vision align with the NCJFCJ’s history of supporting judges, courts, and related agencies involved in juvenile, family, and domestic violence cases with the knowledge and skills to improve the lives of families and children who seek justice. Both Nevada-based organizations are committed to training and technical assistance to support domestic violence and sexual violence programs and providers.

“We are elated to join the ranks with such a well-established and respected national organization,” said Amanda Bullard, interim Executive Director of the NCEDSV. “This is a natural partnership to ensure that we work hand-in-hand to provide comprehensive and victim-centered responses to those experiencing domestic and sexual violence across Nevada. We look forward to the great work yet to be accomplished here.”

Since 1937, the NCJFCJ’s initiatives in family violence and domestic relations have enhanced the safety, well-being, and stability of domestic violence victims and their children by improving the responses of criminal, civil, and social justice systems. In 1994, the NCJFCJ promulgated the Model Code on Domestic and Family Violence to promote consistency across state lines on how domestic violence is handled in the criminal and civil legal systems.

The Model Code is a comprehensive code on domestic violence that includes chapters on general provisions, criminal penalties and procedures, civil orders for protection, family and children, and prevention and treatment. The NCJFCJ also offers education through the National Judicial Institute on Domestic Violence, a partnership with Futures Without Violence and supported by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women (OVW).

For more information about the NCJFCJ or organizational membership opportunities, please visit ncjfcj.org. For more information about NCEDSV, visit ncedsv.org.

