Community health organizations call for review of complaints against Dr. Chacon (opinion)

‘The Reno doctor has multiple, serious complaints lodged against him while continuing to see patients.‘

Submitted by Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence and Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) is aware of allegations of abuses of power by Dr. Samuel Chacon of the Women’s Health Center of Reno.

A statewide sexual and domestic anti-violence agency, the NCEDSV centers the voices and experiences of those experiencing abuse by others whom they should be able to trust. That includes intimate partners along with others in positions of power.

The agency says it stands firmly with those coming forward to say they have experienced unnecessary pelvic exams and procedures without their consent by Dr. Chacon, among other allegations.

There is a history in this country of doctors abusing their positions of power to engage in wonton abuse against the BIPOC communities while authorities look away.

“NCEDSV is deeply concerned to learn that the Board of Examiners has received multiple complaints against Dr. Chacon that remain pending,” says NCEDSV’s interim Executive Director, Amanda Bullard. “He has multiple open cases with the Board even though they meet four times a year. Even worse, he continues to serve patients as of last week. We at NCEDSV urge the Board of Examiners to review his cases immediately in order to prevent future harms.”

According to Lindsey Harmon of Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada, “The allegations of misconduct and abuse against Dr. Chacon are deeply troubling. Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada stands with those harmed by Chacon. Accessing reproductive health care is already difficult for so many, especially those in BIPOC communities. To see a doctor abuse their position of power to harm patients in our community is unforgivable.

“Access to safe, equitable reproductive health care is a necessity that should be free from coercion of any kind, and we will continue fighting with our partners to ensure that bad actors working against reproductive freedom and justice have no place in our state.”

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (previously The Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence), is the statewide coalition of domestic and sexual violence programs. NCEDSV provides statewide advocacy, education and support to the front-line organizations that help those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. To learn more about services provided by NCEDSV, visit ncedsv.org

Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada is a statewide non-partisan, 501 (c) 4 non-profit organization that advocates and educates on issues of reproductive health care, with special consideration for advancing equitable access to abortion in an effort to empower all Nevadans, no matter income, race, gender, sexuality or immigration status to maintain and expand access to quality health care.

Submitted opinions do not necessarily reflect the views of This Is Reno. Have something to say? Submit an opinion article or letter to the editor here.