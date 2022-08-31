In honor of National Suicide Prevention Week: suicide prevention training to be hosted by Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (sponsored)

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) will host a training, “Identifying and Preventing Suicide in Post-Sexual Assault Care,” on Sept. 1, 2022, from 10 –11:30 a.m.

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Week, Sept. 4-10. Rita Imus and Loralee Rae, from member program Crisis Support Services of Nevada, present this training to teach attendees how to support and advocate for survivors through mental health promotion and solutions. Crisis Support Services of Nevada has recently rolled out the 988 helpline, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“People who have been sexually assaulted are at a higher risk of suicide,” explains Amanda Bullard, Interim Executive Director at NCEDSV. “By learning to identify these risk factors early, providers are better able to support victim-survivors and connect them with resources.”

The free virtual webinar will give attendees a basic understanding of warning signs as well as resources and supportive measures to assist victim-survivors of sexual assault.

“Sexual assault is not just an attack on a person’s body, it also affects emotional and mental well-being,” says Bullard. “This training will focus on concrete ways to identify risk factors and provide support in an effort to reduce instances of suicide among survivors.”

This training is recommended for community and systems-based domestic and sexual violence advocates and other allied professionals working to support victim-survivors. It will be hosted virtually from 10-11:30 AM, so attendees can join from anywhere. This training provides CEU credits to Community Health Workers, Peer Support Specialists, and Prevention Specialists for 1.5 hours; Social Work and Domestic Violence Certification CEU credits are pending. Interested parties can learn more and register for the event at https://www.ncedsv.org/event/12338/.

About NCEDSV

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence is the statewide coalition of domestic and sexual violence programs. NCEDSV provides statewide advocacy, education, and support to the front-line organizations that help those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. To learn more about services provided by NCEDSV, visit ncedsv.org

