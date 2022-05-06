Violence prevention nonprofit hosts first virtual conference (sponsored)

Connecting industry experts to create a space for continuing education

Non-profit organization, Live Violence Free, presents its inaugural event, #OneConversation, to be held virtually on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The conference will make its first-ever appearance in the South Lake Tahoe area and encourages social service professionals, victim advocates, educators, and students to attend.

“What makes this conference so special is the focus on engaging folks from various fields in an intentional, trauma-informed conversation around what really is power-based violence, and how do we empower practitioners in their response,” said Ashley Yuill Assistant Director, Jean Nidetch CARE Center, UNLV University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Devoted to creating violence-free communities across the nation, this virtual event brings advocates of all levels together to learn about warning signs of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault and to better support victim-survivors. The sessions will be hosted by highly acclaimed leaders in the fields of psychology, victim support and advocacy, and will include open discussions on victim trauma, cross-cultural communities, mental health in the school system and coping with secondary trauma.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe, and with these funds raised for the ticketed event, our organization is able to provide more support and improved resources to victim-survivors,” said Chelcee Thomas, Executive Director of Live Violence Free.

Setting this conference apart from others, #OneConversation aims to bridge the gap in anti-violence work by bringing experts together to grow in their professional development and create a space for continuing education. According to the Live Violence Free Organization, every minute, 20 individuals are sexually assaulted by an intimate partner. Statistics like this are shown to lead to short- or long-term PTSD or depression.

“Most professionals who enter human & social work are also impacted by different types of violence,” said Yuill. “Along with creating a space for practitioners to learn & grow, this conference is also about empowering practitioners with the tools to engage in this work while still centering their own healing journeys.”

The #OneConversation Conference offers continuing education credits to field professionals that will provide a CEU certificate and will be included in the registration fee. Tickets can be purchased at facebook.com/liveviolencefree. Students discounts are available.

About Live Violence Free

Live Violence Free is a nonprofit organization based in California, committed to promoting a violence-free community through education and advocacy. The organization addresses domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and basic needs to honor clients by empowering them through compassionate and respectful support. Providing peace and non-violence within communities for a better life, Live Violence Free focuses on mutual respect to give the best support to victim survivors, community members, and advocates. All programs and staff are committed to providing culturally and linguistically responsive services, where victims are respected and empowered to make the best choices for themselves.

