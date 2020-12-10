fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Reno Little Theater partners to stream A Christmas Carol
Entertainment

Reno Little Theater partners to stream A Christmas Carol

By Kylie Masznicz
By Kylie Masznicz
Jefferson Mays in Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."
Jefferson Mays in Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Image: Chris Whitaker

Live theater is a tradition for many during the holiday season. Retellings of Christmas classics leave audiences feeling heart-warmed. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, local theaters won’t be able to open their doors this winter.

The local art scene has been financially devastated this year due to forced closures, as well. Despite efforts to bring live shows and art events to the virtual space, they are still losing over 80% of their income.

Reno Little Theater has found a way through both challenges. RLT has partnered with On The Stage to bring a Christmas classic to life and support local theater.

RLT will stream a production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol directed by Tony-nominated director Michael Arden. Tony Award-winning actor Jefferson Mays stars in this fresh take on a well-known tale–a one man show at that, playing more than 50 roles.

The performance is produced to Broadway standard and is available for purchase through Jan. 3. It was filmed in New York and is based on the acclaimed 2018 production of this play. The show is well worth the asking price of $50, which can be split between friends and family and enjoyed together.

A portion of the proceeds goes to Reno Little Theater, Nevada’s longest-running community theater since 1935.

The upcoming holiday season may appear bleak due to unfulfilled traditions and travel restrictions preventing families from coming together. This one-man performance of A Christmas Carol can help bring people together who are far away and reinvigorate the magical feeling that comes this time of year.

The Details

Tickets: http://renolittletheater.org/
Starring: Jefferson Mays
Adapted by: Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons, and Michael Arden
Production Conceived by: Michael Arden and Dane Laffrey
Directed by: Michael Arden

Kylie Masznicz

Kylie Masznicz is a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, where she studied English with a concentration in writing with a minor in Communication Studies. She writes culture pieces for ThisIsReno, but her work has also been featured on Broadway Baby and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal. Her goal is to write a novel. She enjoys art of all forms, but chooses to express her own creativity through writing, music, and nail art. She also collects Christmas sweaters and has enough to wear one everyday from Thanksgiving to New Years.

Related

Reno theater companies launch fundraising campaign

Reno Little Theater takes 26th annual Blythe Awards online

Setting the stage: How local theater companies are faring in...

Reno Little Theater airs virtual May Day 24-Hour Play Fest

Day 26 – Dania Hall

Local theaters suspend productions

Share via
Send this to a friend