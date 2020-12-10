Reno Little Theater partners to stream A Christmas Carol

Live theater is a tradition for many during the holiday season. Retellings of Christmas classics leave audiences feeling heart-warmed. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, local theaters won’t be able to open their doors this winter.

The local art scene has been financially devastated this year due to forced closures, as well. Despite efforts to bring live shows and art events to the virtual space, they are still losing over 80% of their income.

Reno Little Theater has found a way through both challenges. RLT has partnered with On The Stage to bring a Christmas classic to life and support local theater.

RLT will stream a production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol directed by Tony-nominated director Michael Arden. Tony Award-winning actor Jefferson Mays stars in this fresh take on a well-known tale–a one man show at that, playing more than 50 roles.

The performance is produced to Broadway standard and is available for purchase through Jan. 3. It was filmed in New York and is based on the acclaimed 2018 production of this play. The show is well worth the asking price of $50, which can be split between friends and family and enjoyed together.

A portion of the proceeds goes to Reno Little Theater, Nevada’s longest-running community theater since 1935.

The upcoming holiday season may appear bleak due to unfulfilled traditions and travel restrictions preventing families from coming together. This one-man performance of A Christmas Carol can help bring people together who are far away and reinvigorate the magical feeling that comes this time of year.

The Details

Tickets: http://renolittletheater.org/

Starring: Jefferson Mays

Adapted by: Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons, and Michael Arden

Production Conceived by: Michael Arden and Dane Laffrey

Directed by: Michael Arden