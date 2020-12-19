Nonprofit Eddy House seeks help making Christmas for kids in need

Christmas wish lists to Santa Claus written by the homeless, runaway, foster and at-risk children served by non-profit Eddy House have been circulating on social media. Kids have asked for a variety of basic “needs” like clothes, device chargers and writing supplies—as well as simple “wants” like earbuds and cooking pans.

Now, the Eddy House has issued a challenge to its Facebook followers asking them to purchase some of the items on these lists from small businesses in town that are still struggling as a result of COVID-19 business restrictions.

“We’ve had so much support from our small businesses over the years,” said Gilly Quinn, Eddy House’s marketing director in a press release. “It’s the least we can do to try and support companies like The Stylish Scribe and DoughBoys Donuts as donors try and help our youth before the Christmas holiday.”

Between now and Christmas Eve, locals can purchase items off the children’s lists and deliver them to Eddy House at 888 Willow Street.

Lists of wants and needs have been compiled on Amazon and can be purchased online by people wanting to help who are not comfortable going shopping in person.

There are other ways to support Eddy House, too. People can make a donation to the nonprofit by visiting the website or here or through paypal. Additionally, Eddy House is always in need of people who are willing to bring breakfast or dinner to feed the kids. Learn more about cooking or buying meals for the Eddy House here.