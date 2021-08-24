Trevor Macaluso named Chief Executive Officer of Eddy House (sponsored)

Trevor Macaluso Named Chief Executive Officer of Eddy House. Image used with permission.

The Board of Directors of Eddy House, our community’s first shelter and residential housing program for homeless and at-risk youth aged 18-24, announced today Trevor Macaluso has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Macaluso succeeds Diaz Dixon, who has been leading Eddy House since October 2019.

Macaluso spent the past decade working with nonprofit organizations in Southern Nevada. Most recently, he served as the outreach director at The Crossing, a Christian Church in Las Vegas. Macaluso also served as the major gift officer at Opportunity Village and was a consultant for October, Inc., a nationally recognized full-service fundraising firm in Las Vegas.

“On behalf of the Eddy House Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Trevor to our organization,” said J.D. Drakulich, President of Eddy House Board of Directors. “We are all impressed by his strong sense of leadership and dedication to nonprofit work. We are lucky to have him as our next CEO.”

“For the past decade, Eddy House has made a tremendous impact on the homeless youth in our community,” said Macaluso. “I am excited and fortunate to serve this incredible organization and look forward to growing our reach throughout Northern Nevada.”

In January of 2020, Eddy House relocated into a 16,000 square foot facility to expand its services to 24 hours. Eddy House provides comprehensive and supportive wrap-around services including counseling, workforce development, life skills groups, and healthcare services.

Macaluso is a native Nevadan and graduated from the University of Nevada with a B.A. in Economics, Political Science, and International Affairs.

