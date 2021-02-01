Greater Nevada Mortgage partners with Eddy House to help homeless youth (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Through the Keys to Greater initiative, the Nevada-based credit union will pledge $100 of every mortgage and refinance to Eddy House

Homeless youth are often called “the invisible population.” It’s estimated that nearly 25% of Nevada’s homeless population — 1,285 people — are children and teens. Eddy House is an innovative nonprofit working to provide housing and services to homeless youth in Reno and Sparks. And now, Greater Nevada Credit Union and its wholly owned subsidiary, Greater Nevada Mortgage, are helping homeless and at-risk youth move to greater things.

Keys to Greater Initiative from Greater Nevada Mortgage

Through the new Keys to Greater campaign, $100 of the revenue from every mortgage or refinance funded through Greater Nevada Mortgage will go to organizations dedicated to ending youth homelessness, starting with their first northern Nevada partner, Eddy House. While the campaign’s final donation amount will be determined in part by consumer participation, Greater Nevada Mortgage has pledged a $25,000 minimum contribution for 2021.

The Eddy House is the central intake and assessment facility for youth experiencing homelessness in northern Nevada. It serves local homeless, runaway and at-risk youth 24/7 by providing safe overnight opportunities for up to 20 young adults, a five-bed emergency shelter, and a new community living program for 23 youth. Eddy House also offers counseling services, workforce development, life skills groups, health care services and more.

“We’re honored to have the support of Greater Nevada,” said Diaz Dixon, CEO of Eddy House. “Partnerships like this help us continue serving at-risk youth throughout our community. Many of our youth don’t have someone in their life to help manage money or open up a savings account. Greater Nevada’s financial literacy programs and donations will help prepare our youth for success in their adult lives and help them achieve their dreams.”

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) will also continue to host financial literacy classes and provide additional financial donations for Eddy House youth. GNCU staff have hosted financial literacy courses for Eddy House youth since June of 2020. The courses teach youth how to manage money and assist them in setting up their own savings accounts through the credit union.

“Greater Nevada Mortgage is proud to partner with Eddy House on this new initiative to assist homeless and at-risk youth in our community,” said Wally Murray, president and CEO of Greater Nevada Credit Union and Greater Nevada Mortgage. “It’s a crucial first step for teens and young adults experiencing homelessness to have a safe environment, and to know there are people who truly care about them.”

To learn more about Eddy House, visit eddyhouse.org. To learn more about Greater Nevada’s Keys to Greater Campaign, visit KeysToGreater.com.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nev. and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 77,000 consumers and small businesses, has over $1.2 billion in assets, and is the largest community-owned financial institution domiciled in Nevada. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Commercial Lending, Greater Nevada Mortgage and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas, a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is a four-time USDA National Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

About Greater Nevada Mortgage

Greater Nevada Mortgage provides mortgage lending products to assist a variety of borrowers throughout Nevada and California, from investors to first-time homebuyers, and also offers local underwriting and closing. GNM has been named a top mortgage lender in several of its service areas. For more information about GNM, call (800) 526-6999 or visit www.greaternevadamortgage.com.

